Exeter's Tommy Wyatt returns to Cornish Pirates having scored two tries in 23 appearances last season

Cornish Pirates have signed seven players on dual-registration deals from Premiership side Exeter Chiefs.

Centre Tommy Wyatt is returning for a second season at the Mennaye, while former England Under-20 number eight Rus Tuima is also joining.

Locks Lewis Pearson and Cory Teague, as well as hooker Max Norey, prop Matt Johnson and winger Arthur Relton, will also make the move to Cornwall.

The Pirates begin their Championship campaign on Friday, 9 September.

"Our excellent relationship with the Chiefs continues to be of huge benefit to both clubs," Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told the club website. external-link

"We welcome back a few familiar faces this season along with a few welcomed additions. These players will add value to the competition within our squad."