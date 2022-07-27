Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Otten made 110 Ospreys appearances, scoring 10 tries

Former Ospreys hooker Scott Otten has returned to the Welsh region as its commercial manager.

The 28-year-old returns after a neck injury forced him into retirement in May, 2021.

While playing Otten set up a coffee business and has worked at Swansea RFC in a commercial role since retiring.

Otten says he is "excited" at the Ospreys role while commercial director Anthony Cole-Johnson says his appointment "was a no brainer".

"He knows the Ospreys inside out, and his enthusiasm, entrepreneurial flair and determination to do things the right way shone through," added Cole-Johnson.