Ieuan Evans played club rugby for Llanelli and Bath

Former Wales wing Ieuan Evans has been appointed chair of The British & Irish Lions board.

Evans, who scored 33 tries in 72 appearances for Wales, will succeed ex-England prop Jason Leonard in October.

The 58-year-old, who is vice chair of the Welsh Rugby Union, is a three-time Lions tourist.

"Having toured with the Lions at the peak of my international career, it's an honour to be appointed chair," he said.

"Lions tours are unique in the world of sport, both in terms of the ultimate challenge they represent and the cultural impact they have, and form an integral part of the rugby ecosystem."

British & Irish Lions' Managing Director Ben Calveley said: "Given Ieuan's experience both as a player and in his equally successful professional career, I've no doubt he will lead the board in our mission to deliver rugby with purpose to players, fans, the game and communities we visit."