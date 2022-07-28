Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Polledri scored two tries for Gloucester during the last campaign he was a part of in 2020

Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri has signed a new deal with the club and will return to the field next season after almost two years out with injury.

The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a significant knee ligament injury while on international duty for Italy in November 2020.

The back rower signed for the Cherry and Whites in 2017 and has made 46 Premiership appearances since.

He underwent multiple operations on his knee during his recovery.

"Jake is a truly world class player and we are so glad that we have him back and fit at Gloucester Rugby ahead of next season," said Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"He has worked incredibly hard to recover from a career-threatening injury and we're all looking forward to seeing him at his best again when the season starts in September."

Polledri made his debut for the Azzurri in 2017 and has won 19 caps, including being part of the squad at the 2019 World Cup.