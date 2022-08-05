Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry impressed for Ulster last season

BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season.

The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed by another interpro against Leinster on 30 September.

The match with Ospreys on 8 October will be next for live transmission.

The games against Zebre at Kingspan Stadium on 25 November, Stormers on 27 January and Bulls on 25 March will also be broadcast live.

Ulster's second game of the season is away to Scarlets on 24 September while the first meeting with Munster comes on 29 October at Thomond Park

Leinster are Ulster's opponents again on 3 December at the RDS Arena while there's two interpro encounters over the festive period.

It's a Galway showdown with Connacht on 23 December followed by a New Year's Day clash against Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster's are also in Belfast for their final game on 21 April with Edinburgh making the trip from Scotland.

BBC Sport NI live coverage

Saturday, 17 September - Ulster v Connacht (19:35 kick-off)

Friday, 30 September - Ulster v Leinster (19:35)

Saturday, 8 October - Ulster v Ospreys (19:35)

Friday, 25 November - Ulster v Zebre (19:35)

Friday, 27 January - Ulster v Stormers (19:35)

Saturday, 25 March - Ulster v Vodacom Bulls (19:35)