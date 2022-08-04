Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Williams (left) and centre Nick Tompkins helped Wales claim a first away Test win against South Africa last month

Scarlets have appointed former Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams as their new defence coach.

He takes over from Hugh Hogan, who leaves Scarlets after one season.

Williams, 40, joined Wales' coaching team in 2020 and was in South Africa for this summer's tour despite being linked with the Scarlets job in June.

Williams joins head coach Dwayne Peel, forwards coach Ben Franks and Emyr Phillips, whose role as interim contact area coach has been made permanent.

"It's exciting to be a part of the Scarlets future," said Williams, whose responsibility in the Wales set-up was for the contact area.

"There's been a natural association throughout my career and a natural crossover of work with the Scarlets in my roles across the sevens, under-20s and senior squad, as well as working regularly with the transition players over the last few years.

"Being able to work with Dwayne, Ben and Emyr as coaches, as well as the wider management team, towards the future is hugely exciting.

"I'm incredibly proud to have been able to work with the men's national team over the past two years. It is such a great group of talented and hard-working players and I've thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"I'd like to thank Wayne [Pivac, head coach], the other coaches and staff for all their support during my time with the squad."

Williams was appointed as a Wales assistant coach in June 2021 after moving into the role full-time from his previous position as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) head of transitional players and head coach of Wales Under-20s.

He had been part of Pivac's coaching team since the 2020 autumn campaign, combining his roles within the WRU during the Autumn Nations Cup and the Six Nations title success.

Williams has worked across the WRU pathway since 2008 and spent a decade coaching Wales Sevens on the World Rugby series.

During that time he helped Wales win the Sevens World Cup in 2009, as well as assisting Team GB as they claimed silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In 2018 Williams moved to become head coach of transitional players, monitoring player progress post age-grade and head coach of Wales Under-20s.

Wales head coach Pivac said: "I'd like to thank Gareth for his work over the last two years.

"It's a shame to lose one of the coaching team just over a year out to Rugby World Cup, but I understand Gareth's decision and am pleased for him.

"He's not going far and it will be great having a good young coach moving from the national team into the regional system to further their development.

"This is also an important element in increasing alignment between international and domestic rugby in Wales."