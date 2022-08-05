Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lock Michael Etete has spent three weeks on trial with Premiership club Bath in pre-season training

Bath have signed lock Michael Etete for the upcoming 2022-23 season after a successful trial with the club.

The second rower, 25, who can also play in the back row, has spent three weeks with the Premiership side during pre-season training.

Etete has played for National 1 teams Leeds Tykes and Rams RFC in the third tier in recent seasons.

He also played for Leeds Beckett University RFC in the BUCS Super Rugby league.

"We have been really pleased with Michael's attitude and application so far in pre-season," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"He has outstanding physical attributes and a strong desire to develop all facets of his game."