Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves.
The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances.
The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's first division.
Matthews has also represented England Saxons during his career.
"I'm delighted to re-sign with Harlequins. This is the place my career first started and I'm looking forward to coming home to The Stoop," Matthews said.
"I've had a great experience in Japan and feel recharged and ready to play in the top flight of English and European rugby again."