DMP Durham Sharks finished bottom of last season's Premier 15s table

DMP Durham Sharks have been given an extra 24 hours to secure further funding to compete in this season's Premier 15s.

The side launched a crowdfunding bid last week to make up the £50,000 shortfall they would need to compete in this year's competition.

Sharks posted an open letter thanking fans for their support.

"The level of support for keeping elite women's rugby alive in the North East has been truly extraordinary," it read.

Sharks finished bottom of last season's table, losing all 18 games and conceding 1,240 points.

They have been part of the Premier 15s since 2017 but, unlike most teams in the league, are not affiliated with a men's Premiership team.

"We have been granted an extra 24 hours by the club to secure the commitment to underwrite any shortfall in running costs this coming season," the letter read.

"We would like to express our gratitude for all of your generosity so far, we are so close!"