Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jason Woodward had a year at Bristol Bears before joining Gloucester

Sale Sharks have signed full-back Jason Woodward ahead of the new season.

He has signed a one-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium after being released by Gloucester at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old, who can also play on the wing and at centre, had been at Kingsholm since 2017 and played 67 times for the Cherry and Whites.

"After speaking with Jason it was clear he was still motivated to play at the highest level," Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website. external-link

"Jason is a proven Premiership performer who will add a great deal of quality and experience to what is a young squad here."

The club lost full-back Simon Hammersley at the end of last season after the 28-year-old retired to pursue a career outside rugby.

Sale rallied in the second half of last season before finishing sixth in the Premiership and also reached the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

They begin their new campaign at home to Northampton on 9 September.