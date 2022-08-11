Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former American footballer Joe Taufete'e has scored a record 22 tries for a hooker in 34 appearances for the USA

Premiership champions Leicester have made three signings ahead of the new season starting in four weeks' time.

Australian hooker Tom Horton and outside-back Lachlan Shelley, along with USA hooker Joe Taufete'e have signed undisclosed-length deals.

Horton, 25, has signed on a short-term contract, along with USA international Taufete'e, 29, and Shelley, 22.

Leicester begin the defence of their title away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, 10 September.

The new arrivals take Tigers' tally of signings to seven ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Tom Horton scored three tries in Super Rugby for Waratahs

Sydney-born Horton played for NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby.

"This is an unbelievable chance to learn from and play with and against some of the world's best players," he said.

"Leicester Tigers is a club that is respected around the world. In the conversations I have had with Steve Borthwick he has explained that I need to be ready to work hard."

Former American footballer Taufete'e, who moved to Lyon from Worcester Warriors in 2020, joins from Major League Rugby club LA Giltinis, who he joined on a short-term deal earlier this year.

New South Wales-born, English-qualified Shelley joins from Sydney-based side Eastwood after two years playing in the Shute Shield - Sydney's premier club competition.

"We are really pleased to be able to add a player of Joe's experience, in not only the Premiership but also international rugby," said head coach Borthwick.

"From what we have seen of Lachlan, he has a lot of raw talent, pace and skill."