Welsh club rugby sides have been forced to cancel pre-season games because of the hot weather.

Llantwit Major had been due to host Bridgend Ravens on Saturday but said the game was off due to "extreme weather warning in place and current pitch conditions".

Bridgend Sport's meeting with Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd has also been called off.

The Welsh club rugby season begins on the weekend of 3 September.

Llantwit Major said on social media the decision to cancel their game "was taken considering all the players' welfare in the build-up to the new season".

Bridgend Ravens said they agreed to the cancellation because of the extreme weather conditions.

Bridgend Sport said their game was off because the weather and "the dryness and hardness of the pitch" at their Bandstand home.