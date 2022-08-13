Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Late tries from David Havili and Scott Barrett secured the win for New Zealand

South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Championship South Africa: (10) 23 Tries: Am, Mapimpi Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard 3 New Zealand: (15) 35 Tries: Cane, Taukeiaho, Havili, S Barrett Cons: Mo'unga 3 Pens: Mo'unga 3

New Zealand ended a three-match losing streak with a 35-23 win over South Africa in the second round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

A last-minute try by lock Scott Barrett sealed victory for the All Blacks in a thrilling encounter.

The win may have saved the job of embattled coach Ian Foster.

New Zealand had lost five of their last six matches before the Johannesburg showdown, including a 16-point defeat by the Springboks last weekend.

But a much-improved All Blacks side turned things around in an exciting match in which world champions South Africa led by two points with six minutes remaining before conceding two converted tries.

"We worked hard. It's never easy when you're coming off a couple of losses," Foster said.

"I'm just so proud of the effort. It's swings and roundabouts, but we hung in and finished strong.

"I know I got mocked for saying it after a loss, but we made a big shift through our forward pack last week.

"The work [assistant coach] Jason Ryan's done there was strong, and I felt we were creating a few opportunities. We wanted it so much, we were rushing things, while today we were just more patient."