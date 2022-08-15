Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Naoupu scored six tries in 48 appearances for Ireland

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has retired from international rugby having won 48 caps for the senior side.

Born in New Zealand, the 38-year-old moved to Ireland in 2009 before making her international debut six years later against Italy.

She went on to win nearly half a century of caps and played in the 2017 World Cup.

Ireland are currently in Japan as they prepare for their two-Test series opener in Fukuroi City on Saturday.

Naoupu was not included in the 29-player squad announced for the tour last month, having last featured in the dramatic finale to Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign in April, when the hosts snatched a last-gasp win over Scotland in Belfast.

A week earlier the centre had been sent off during a defeat by England, but was cleared to play in the final game of the tournament after an independent judicial committee did not uphold the red card.

Under head coach Greg McWilliams, who replaced Adam Griggs at the start of 2022, Ireland are out to rebuild having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Earlier this month the IRFU announced its intention to offer 43 professional contracts to women's players, in a move that will see female 15s players paid for the first time in the country.