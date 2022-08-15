Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emily Chancellor made her first appearance for Australia in 2018

Harlequins have signed Australia international Emily Chancellor from the New South Wales Waratahs.

The flanker will join the team following the delayed 2021 World Cup in New Zealand, which finishes on 12 November.

Chancellor won the first of her nine international caps in 2018 and won the team's player of the year award later that season.

The second-rower first appeared for Super W side Waratahs in 2019.

"I'm so excited to come across to the UK to join such a prestigious club and be involved in a strong women's team in a competition that is leading the standards for the women's game across the world," Chancellor said.

"I'm looking forward to learning some of the English game-style with Quins, as well as bringing some experience from Oz and my energy."