Ireland's series in Japan represents the senior women's team's first-ever summer tour

Japan v Ireland, first Test Venue: Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Saturday, 20 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland are aiming to use their two-Test series against Japan to begin a "new chapter" in their history, says centre Enya Breen.

Eight of the 29-player squad are uncapped as head coach Greg McWilliams seeks to usher in a new era for the country's senior women's team.

The visitors take on their World Cup-bound hosts on Saturday in Fukuroi City before the series moves to Tokyo.

"It is really exciting, and we'd have to admit that as well," said Breen.

"Things are happening that I don't think anybody precedented in the last few years, and massive changes are being made."

At the start of August, the IRFU announced its intention to offer 43 professional contracts to women's 15s and sevens players, in the latest in a string of recent moves aimed at advancing women's rugby in Ireland.

The team's failure to qualify for a place at this autumn's World Cup in New Zealand prompted a number of changes to the women's programme, including a promise to implement all 30 recommendations made by an independent panel, an additional 1m euros of annual funding and the appointment of Gillian McDarby to the newly created head of women's performance and pathways role.

Having overseen a Women's Six Nations campaign in which Ireland finished fourth with two wins from five, McWilliams brought a number of new faces into the set-up during recent camps at the IRFU's High Performance Centre.

"Everybody's fitted in pretty seamlessly, they've fitted in pretty much right around the foundations that we started to develop during the Six Nations, and they fully bought into what we're trying to do here," continued Breen, who converted her own try to give Ireland a last-gasp win over Scotland in their most recent match.

"I don't think anybody's standing out as not hitting the mark, everyone's here because they deserve to be.

"It's great to see some new young fresh faces and to see what the pathways are bringing through at the moment. It'll be exciting to see what they do at the weekend."

Ireland 'starting from scratch' in Japan

Despite being ranked six places below their opponents, Japan can look forward to competing at the World Cup later this year while Ireland will be forced to watch from home.

The two-Test series represents an opportunity for McWilliams' side to build on the momentum gained in the Six Nations finale before attentions turn to their autumn matches.

"I suppose we have work-ons from the Six Nations, we've looked at our game since then," said prop Katie O'Dwyer.

"As a group the major goal is to bring in these new players and incorporate them in. It's not easy, it's a high performance environment even though it's a positive environment. It's still tough to come in.

"To get those on-field and off-field relationships going and building for the future. You're starting from scratch here and it's important to bring everyone along.

"A tour like this is invaluable. We've spoken about how it's the first time we've been away for such a long period of time. It's just to make the most of that time and nail down what we want to do as a squad."