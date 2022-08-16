Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Greg McGrath was capped by Ireland's Under-20 side in 2017

Jersey Reds have signed Connacht prop Greg McGrath ahead of the new Championship season.

The 25-year-old played seven times in the United Rugby Championship for Connacht last season and once in the European Champions Cup.

He also played three times for Leinster in the Pro 14 in the 2020-21 season.

"Greg has fitted in well since he arrived on the Island and I'm looking forward to seeing him in action in a game," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon.

"He had few opportunities during his time in Ireland and should now be able to take the chance to develop his game."