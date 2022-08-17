Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edel McMahon moved to Wasps from Connacht in 2019

Exeter Chiefs have signed Ireland flanker Edel McMahon, Australia back Lori Cramer and England Sevens winger Jodie Ounsley for the forthcoming Premier 15s campaign.

McMahon, 28, has won 19 international caps and joins from Wasps to play with Ireland skipper Nichola Fryday.

Cramer, who made her Australia debut in 2019, has previously spent time at Queensland Reds and the Waratahs.

Sale Sharks winger Ounsley is a former British Jiu Jitsu champion.

She has also been a sprinter as a junior for Great Britain and was named Young Deaf Sports Personality in 2018.