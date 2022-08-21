Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo McFarland has extended his stay at Saracens

Samoa forward Theo McFarland has agreed a long-term deal to stay at Saracens.

The 26-year-old, who can play in either the second row or back row, impressed in his debut season, making 26 Premiership appearances.

"Theo has fitted into the group well and we are thrilled that he will be with us for the long-term," said Sarries director of rugby, Mark McCall.

The former basketball player formed a formidable partnership with players including Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola in the back row and McFarland told the club's website: external-link "I'm excited to be extending my time at the club.

"I'm really enjoying my time here and I feel we have the makings of a great side so I want to play a part in it over the next few years. It's the perfect place for me to learn and improve my game."

McCall added: "He is very open to how he can improve and works hard at his game., We are confident we can help him realise his potential in the years ahead."

McFarland scored the club's try of the season in a memorable game against Northampton Saints in May.