Dragons forward Ross Moriarty, alongside director of rugby Dean Ryan in April 2022, has won 54 Wales caps

Dragons back row Ross Moriarty is in contention to return for the opening pre-season friendly against Bristol at Rodney Parade on 26 August, if it does not clash with the birth of his baby.

Moriarty missed Wales' summer tour of South Africa after having knee surgery.

The 28-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of the 51-3 loss against Sharks in early April.

The British and Irish Lion suffered nerve damage and had an operation and is almost back to full fitness.

Dragons are currently in Dublin on a pre-season training camp and will return to Newport for the Bristol match.

"Ross' challenge at the moment is being there for his baby, which is due this week, and he hasn't travelled with us," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is keen to play and we will see, we are on two different timelines.

"If he is available it will be fantastic for us, if not then fantastic because they will be parents. We will wait and see."

Wales prop Leon Brown is back in training after recovering from a shoulder injury, while back row Aaron Wainwright is back running and "not a million miles away for the start of the season".

Wales trio Will Rowlands, Taine Basham and Ben Carter have linked up with Dragons this week after touring South Africa in the summer.

"They are on their first week back and I am meeting with Wayne Pivac (Wales head coach) on Monday around plans and how we integrate them back," added Ryan.

"Will is the one with the high volume across the last year, while we will have a conversation around Ben and Taine to see what their views are."

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt missed last season with a knee injury but is back to full fitness, although he will not feature against Bristol.

"Ashton is flying, he will probably be involved against Wasps next week," said Ryan.

"He is busting to play and we will hold him back a little bit because he has been keen to get on the field for a long time."