Carys Williams-Morris has played for clubs including Lichfield, Wasps and now Loughborough Lightning

Carys Williams-Morris has been given the all clear by World Rugby to play for Wales after previously being capped by England.

The 28-year-old grew up in Derby to parents Bethan and Wyn Williams, who hail from Bala and Llandderfel in north Wales.

The centre played five internationals for England with her last cap in 2019.

After being cleared to represent Wales, Williams-Morris hopes to make her debut against Canada on Saturday.

"My family are all so proud already and they have already booked flights to Canada just in case I get the call," said Williams-Morris.

"Although I was born and brought up in England, we are a very proud Welsh family.

"We were brought up speaking Welsh and the whole family is thrilled I have this opportunity with Wales.

"Having been in the England pathway growing up, I played for England Under-20s which, unbeknown to me at the time, prevented me from being involved with Wales later on, so when the opportunity came to play for the England senior side, I took it."

The Loughborough Lightning centre and RAF officer has also been given elite athlete status from her employers, enabling her to train full-time with Wales in the build-up to the World Cup later this year in New Zealand.

"Carys is already making a big contribution to our environment," said Wales women's head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"She is an international athlete having been involved with England previously.

"It's fantastic for her and us the RAF have given her the elite status which is allowing her to progress within our set-up."

Wales begin their World Cup preparations in earnest with this week's training camp in North America, which culminates with the Test match against Canada in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, 27 August (21:00 BST).

Cunningham's side also have a warm-up game against England in September.