Eight of Emmanuel Iyogun's 20 appearances for Northampton in 2021-22 were starts

Loosehead prop Emmanuel Iyogun has signed a new "long-term" contract with Northampton Saints ahead of the new Premiership campaign.

The 21-year-old has made 25 appearances since his first-team debut in 2020, 20 of them last season.

Iyogun was in the starting line-up for the Premiership semi-final against eventual champions Leicester in June.

"He drives himself and those around him in the loosehead group to improve," said director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"Manny is also a very, very coachable player - he's bright and he works really hard.

"You can see that clearly; it's easy to forget that only three years ago he transitioned into the front row, but already he's a real handful at scrum time, a brilliant ball carrier and a strong defender."

Iyogun came through the Saints academy and represented England at under-20 level.

"I still have a lot to learn but I am looking forward to hopefully repaying the faith the coaches have shown in me, and playing my part in the Club winning some silverware for our supporters in the years ahead," he said.

Northampton start the 2022-23 Premiership season with a trip to Sale Sharks on Friday, 9 September.