Jo Brown (centre) opted to switch international allegiance from England to Ireland this summer

Japan v Ireland, Second Test Venue: Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo Date: Saturday, 27 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Former England flanker Jo Brown will make her Ireland debut in Saturday's Second Test against Japan in Tokyo.

Brown, 28, earned seven England caps before opting to switch international allegiance to Ireland this summer.

Worcester flanker Brown and Grace Moore replace injured Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan in the pack with Laura Feely taking over at prop from Katie O'Dwyer.

Positional changes see Hannah O'Connor moving from the back row to lock and Linda Djougang switching prop berths.

Ireland recovered from trailing by 15 points early on to earn a thumping 57-22 win in the First Test in Shizuoka.

Jess Keating and Emma Tilly are in line to join Brown in earning first caps after being named on the bench.

Under World Rugby's new eligibility rules, Brown, who has Irish ancestry, is available to Ireland having not featured for England since 2019.

Christy Haney and Nicole Cronin, who came on as replacements last weekend, are ruled out of Saturday's game because of injury.

Coach Greg McWilliams has named an unchanged backline with Aoife Dalton, who marked her debut with a try last week, partnering Enya Breen in midfield and Dannah O'Brien and Ailsa Hughes retaining the half-back berths.

"We were really pleased with last weekend's victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday," said the Ireland coach on Thursday.

"We've already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we're excited about the team selected for this weekend."

The Ireland senior women's side are taking part in their first ever summer tour with the hosts using the series as preparations for the World Cup which starts in New Zealand next month.

The Irish, semi-finalists in 2014, were surprise non-qualifiers for this year's tournament.

Exeter Chiefs front-row Sachiko Kato is line to feature for Japan for the first time since their November European tour after being named in the replacements.

Japan: Matsuda; Nagura, Furuta, Nakayama, Imakugi; Otsuka, Abe; Minami, Nagata, Sadaka; Sato, Takano; Saito, Nagata, Nagai.

Replacements: M Lavemai, K Taniguchi, S Kato, K Tamai, O Yoshimura, M Tsukui, M Yamamoto, K Hosokawa.

Ireland: Deely; Behan, Dalton, Breen, Doyle; O'Brien, Hughes; Feeley, Jones, Djougang; O'Connor, Fryday (capt); Brown, McMahon, Moore.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, O'Dwyer, Schultzer, Keating, Cronin, Scuffil-McCabe, Tilly.