McReight also scored against Argentina in the opening round of games

Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship Australia: (10) 25 Tries: McReight 2, Koroibete Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 2 South Africa: (3) 17 Try: Smith 2 Con: Jantjies 2 Pen: Pollard

Australia moved top of the Rugby Championship table thanks to a comfortable victory over South Africa in Adelaide.

Flanker Fraser McReight scored two tries, with Marika Koroibete adding a third for the Wallabies who had suffered a shock defeat by Argentina last time out.

Kwagga Smith replied with two tries for the Springboks in the final five minutes but Australia continued their nine-year unbeaten streak on home soil against the world champions.

"We started the game well and that put us in a good position," said Australia captain James Slipper. "There were parts of that game where we had to show a lot of character, and we did that."

After slow starts in their first two Championship games, the Wallabies were on top from the start against the Springboks, McReight barging over in the opening minute.

Noah Lolesio converted and added a penalty as Handre Pollard missed two kicks before getting South Africa on the board.

The Wallabies lost Tom White to a yellow card after half an hour but the defence held firm, both McReight and Koroibete making try-saving tackles.

South Africa then started the second half with 14 men after Faf de Klerk was sin-binned a minute before the break and the Wallabies took advantage with Koroibete finishing off a smooth move before McReight dived over for his second try.

"It just didn't go our way. We camped on their try line for much of the first half but we couldn't take the opportunities," said Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi.

"But they played really well today from the get-go, and the game is about small margins - every opportunity they got they took it."

Earlier in Adelaide, New Zealand's women ran out 22-14 winners against Australia as both sides continued their Women's World Cup preparations.

Debutant Bienne Terita scored a pair of tries for the Wallaroos, who had lost 52-5 to the defending champions in Christchurch last week.

But the Black Ferns were too good again with Luka Connor, Joanah Ngan-woo and Kendra Reynolds all crossing for tries.

The sides meet again in their World Cup opener on 8 October.