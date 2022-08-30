Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zach Mercer will help Montpellier defend their league title this season before joining Gloucester for their 2023-24 campaign

Gloucester have signed number eight Zach Mercer from Montpellier for the 2023-24 Premiership season.

The 25-year-old made 21 starts for the French champions in the Top 14 last season and will play out the rest of his contract there before joining the Cherry and Whites.

"I believe I can add a lot of value," Mercer told the club website external-link .

"To be given the opportunity to play in the Premiership with Gloucester is one I couldn't turn down."

Before joining Montpellier, Mercer spent five years playing for Bath where he scored 95 points in 76 Premiership appearances.

He has two England caps, which were both won back in November 2018.

"We're building a solid group at the club," said head coach George Skivington.

"To have secured Zach for next season is a testament to the player he is both on and off the field.

"We've got a big season coming up which will remain our sole focus. It's great to have such a talent coming in to compliment the set up next year."

Gloucester get their new Premiership season under way against Wasps at home on Sunday, 11 September.