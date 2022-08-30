Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster and Exeter last met in the pool stage of the 2016-17 Champions Cup

Ulster v Exeter Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Ulster's pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs on Friday evening will be shown live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 18:45 BST as the sides meet for the first time since the 2016-17 Champions Cup, when the Chiefs won 31-19 at Sandy Park.

Ulster are gearing up for the return of the United Rugby Championship in mid-September, having reached the semi-final of last season's competition before losing in agonising fashion to the Stormers.

The northern province's European campaign also ended in heartache, with their Champions Cup journey concluding at the last-16 stage with a one-point aggregate defeat by Toulouse.

As for the Chiefs, they also fell in the last 16 before missing out on the Premiership play-offs, finishing seventh in the table.