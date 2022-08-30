Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors are scheduled to start the new Premiership season on 10 September

Worcester's players and staff have been told they will not be paid on time this week as the future of the Premiership club remains uncertain.

In an email to employees, the club's owners said they "do not have the money at this moment" to fulfil the payroll on Wednesday.

It throws further doubt over whether Worcester will be able to take their place in the Premiership this season.

Late wages could also lead to an exodus of front-line players from Sixways.

The Warriors are due to play a pre-season friendly against Glasgow in Inverness on Friday, with the new Premiership season starting a week later.

But the future of the club has been in doubt since they defaulted on a tax payment last month, which led to a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Worcester are believed to owe in excess of £6m to HMRC, as well as £14m to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in the form of a Covid loan.

A number of interested parties have expressed an interest in buying Worcester, but this would be contingent on the current owners taking the beleaguered club into administration.

In his message to staff on Tuesday, co-owner Colin Goldring said they are "not able to access funds" after the club's bank accounts were frozen.

He added: "We have never given up on doing everything in our power to pay salaries tomorrow, the last day of the month.

"We have made some progress on this and had hoped by today we would be able to confirm the funding is secured, but there are no guarantees until contracts are signed and until that happens I'm sorry to say the outcome tomorrow remains uncertain.

"It will be small comfort in the face of the present situation but I can promise we will not give up and will continue pushing the finance raise today and tomorrow, we are giving this everything we've got."

The situation has now reached a critical point, with the Telegraph reporting highly-rated flanker Kyle Hatherell will be the first key squad member to leave Sixways.

It is understood that England internationals such as club captain Ted Hill have also received cut-price offers from other clubs, although many Premiership rivals do not have the room in their salary cap to sign extra players.

With the club accounts frozen, Worcester's shirt sponsor has stepped forward and offered to pay costs for Friday's friendly, but it is thought Worcester need to confirm within days whether they will be able to compete in the Premiership this season.

Premiership Rugby have been approached for comment.