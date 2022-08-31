Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nikola Matawalu in action for Fiji against Wales at the Principality Stadium in November 2021

Welsh Premiership side Pontypridd have signed Fiji international Nikola Matawalu from Racing 92.

Matawalu made his Fiji debut in 2010 and played against Wales in November 2021 before winning the last of his 41 caps against Spain later that month.

The 33-year-old, who plays at scrum-half or wing, has played for Bath and Glasgow.

He will also double up as a skills coach while taking a course at the University of South Wales (USW).

"This is another fantastic example of Pontypridd RFC and USW once again working hand in hand to enable a professional rugby player who has decided to concentrate on his career after rugby," said Pontypridd coach Justin Burnell.

"Niko will be studying BSc (Hons) rugby coaching and performance and will become a part-time player/skills coach for Pontypridd RFC and a performance coach for Pontypridd Schools."