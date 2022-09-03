Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams has joined Cardiff along with Taulupe Faletau, Lopeti Timani and Thomas Young

It has been a busy summer for new Cardiff full-back Liam Williams and it shows no sign of letting up.

He was part of the Wales side that lost 2-1 in a series in South Africa, got married and started training with new side Cardiff after an off-season move from Scarlets.

And it promises to be another hectic 12 months with the World Cup in France looming next September and a United Rugby Championship league season starting later this month.

Williams is targeting a third global tournament and 100 international caps with 81 Wales Tests and five more for the British and Irish Lions under his belt so far.

"The aim would be to do the next World Cup which is this time next year," said Williams.

"If I can to get that hopefully I can get to 100 caps as well. That is just a dream. Just winning one cap is an honour, but having come so far and having a few left to go is at the back of mind.

"For me, it's about staying here fit first and playing well for Cardiff, getting a run of games and hopefully getting selected for the autumn and Six Nations.

"I will just be doing everything I can off the pitch to keep myself fit and available for selection."

Williams helped Wales to a respectable series loss in South Africa, but was not content with that.

"I think we should have come away with a series victory if I am perfectly honest," he added.

"The first game got away from us in the last 15 minutes with some calls we could not control ourselves.

"After losing the first and and winning the second, it was tough going into the third.

"We picked almost the same team for the three games and it's hard to go back-to-back."

Liam Williams made his Wales debut in 2012

Williams had a break after the summer defeat which he spent getting married to his bride Sophie and managed to perform a successful speech.

This is an admirable feat given the challenge of public speaking for Williams who has previously admitting dealing with a stammer from a young age.

"It was a great day," said Williams.

"The rain held off and everybody partied. The speech went well, a lot better than I thought it would.

"My two best men ruined me in their speeches and it was an all-round great day.

"I am not very good at weddings because I get very emotional so I did cry a couple of times.

"Everybody was there to support me and Sophie and you always get emotional for the people who are not able to be there."

After that, it was back to pre-season training with his new club Cardiff as he and new signing Taulupe Faletau arrived on the same day at the Arms Park.

"Pre-season gets harder every year, but you need to do it to get fit," said Williams,

"Toby [Faletau] seems fitter than most at the moment so he is looking good and running really well and will be a big asset to this club."

Williams experienced silverware success with Scarlets in his first stint with the Pro12 trophy in 2017 before joining Saracens where he was an integral part of a European and English double triumph.

His return to Scarlets in 2020 was not so successful with international commitments and injuries restricting his appearances.

"Personally I think it was time for a change," added Williams.

"I wasn't enjoying my rugby towards the end of the season down there and picked up a couple of injuries in the middle of the season also.

"So a change of place and scenery was needed and I am living up in Cardiff as well. It was a lot easier than travelling an hour up and down there from home every day.

"I was speaking to Dai Young towards the back end of last season and I fancied a different challenge.

"I know a good group of the lads here at Cardiff and I spoke to them during the Six Nations.

"I had an in-depth conversation with them and that's probably the reason why I left the Scarlets for here."

Liam Williams has played 81 internationals for Wales

Williams has spent two weeks in pre-season now with his debut date still being evaluated after joining up with the squad late with Cardiff's opening league game against Munster on 16 September.

He has linked up with a team determined to erase the memory of the last poor campaign which finished with a record 69-21 defeat against Benetton.

"It feels good and I am happy to be here," said Williams.

"There are a great group of lads here who have made feel very welcome and I have settled in well.

"Cardiff did not go too well at the back end of last season, but we are into a brand new season now.

"The mood here is good and the boys have been working hard in pre-season.

"We have not spoken about winning the league or anything like that. We want to compete every single game and hopefully get a few wins along the road.

"Hopefully we will be up the top towards the back end of the season and we will be working hard to stay in the top half."

Williams is hoping to be inspired by the Arms Park where he scored two tries for Scarlets against Cardiff towards the end of new season and showed the faithful what they should expect.

"It was a great atmosphere that game and I am looking forward to many nights like that in a Cardiff shirt," said Williams.

"The Arms Park is great because the crowd is so close to the pitch."