Wing Ashton Hewitt has not played since suffering a serious knee injury April 2021

Ashton Hewitt will play his first game in nearly 18 months in Dragons' pre-season game at home to Wasps on Friday.

The 27-year-old wing suffered a knee injury in the European Challenge Cup match with Northampton in April 2021.

He had surgery on his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, sidelining Hewitt for the rest of that season and then the 2021-22 campaign.

"It's a long time to be off the field, so he's been itching to get back in," said Dragons boss Dean Ryan.

"Sometimes he sets himself incredibly high standards and I want him to enjoy tomorrow (Friday) because he's missed the pitch for a long time."

Wales and British and Irish Lions back row Ross Moriarty is also expected to feature against Wasps at Rodney Parade following the birth of his child on Sunday morning.

He withdrew from Dragons' opening pre-season friendly against Bristol at Rodney Parade as he awaited the birth.

Moriarty is also returning from injury after missing Wales' summer tour of South Africa following knee surgery.

The 28-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of the 51-3 loss against Sharks in early April 2022.

Moriarty suffered nerve damage and, after an operation, is almost back to full fitness.

"He's desperate to play... we weren't expecting him (at training on Monday), we thought maybe Tuesday we'd see him but he's keen to get back involved," confirmed Dragons director of rugby Ryan.

But back row Ollie Griffiths is ruled out with a pulled back that could see him miss the United Rugby Championship opener away to Edinburgh on 17 September.

"He's a doubt for the start of the season. It's an injury I've not really seen before," Ryan said.

Wales prop Rob Evans will also not face Wasps as he recovers from a knock on his cheek but is expected back soon.