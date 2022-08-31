Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vaea Fifita has played 11 internationals for New Zealand and joined Scarlets from Wasps

New Zealand second row Vaea Fifita will make his Scarlets debut in Friday's pre-season encounter with Bristol in Llanelli.

Fifita, 30, signed from Wasps and is named in a starting side containing nine internationals.

Head coach Dwayne Peel has named a 28-man squad with 13 replacements.

Jonathan Davies leads the side alongside returning fellow centre Scott Williams who missed the end of last season through injury.

Bristol return to Wales after defeating Dragons 45-28 in Newport on 26 August.

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Tom Price, Blade Thomson, Tomás Lezana, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Phil Price, Taylor Davies, Alex Jeffries, Morgan Jones, Josh Helps, Griff Evans, Luca Giannini, Iwan Shenton, Archie Hughes, Dan Jones, Eddie James, Corey Baldwin, Ioan Nicholas.