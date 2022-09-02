Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ken Owens has played 82 internationals for Wales

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel says Wales duo Leigh Halfpenny and Ken Owens are in contention for a return before the autumn internationals in November.

Back Halfpenny has been ruled out since July 2021 with a knee injury, while hooker Owens has been sidelined with a back injury since last October.

The pair will not be fit for the opening United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Ospreys on 17 September.

The pair are in line to play before Wales face New Zealand on 5 November.

"I'd say neither of them are too far away from playing again," said Peel.

"They're not going to be [playing against the] Ospreys I wouldn't say, but I'm hoping before the next group of internationals they'd have had a few games.

"Now things can happen and things can get pushed back obviously, but that's our targeting."

Halfpenny, 33, suffered a heart-breaking knee injury against Canada on his 100th international appearance and missed the 2021-22 season.

"I was just saying last week it was the first week that we had Leigh in our training numbers," said Peel.

"So being able to select him for a training team was the first time that's happened."

Leigh Halfpenny has played 96 internationals for Wales and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Owens, 35, was selected to face New Zealand in October 2021 but pulled out through injury and has not played since.

"Ken has turned a corner massively," said Peel.

"I think Ken will tell you this, if you were talking three months ago you would say, 'he's struggling a bit here'.

"Since we've come back for pre-season over the last six or seven weeks he's got the bit between his teeth.

"He's got a few things to tick off and the position he plays is very tough on the type of injury.

"I think it won't be long before he joins the group in a training capacity."