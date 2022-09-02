Close menu

New Zealand's Cocksedge to retire after home World Cup

Kendra Cocksedge playing for New Zealand
Kendra Cocksedge was named World Rugby's women's player of the year in 2015

New Zealand's most-capped women's player Kendra Cocksedge will retire from rugby after her country hosts the World Cup in October and November.

The 34-year-old made her debut in 2007 and has played 64 matches since, scoring a record 382 points and winning the World Cup in 2010 and 2017.

"I feel incredibly fortunate for the experiences rugby has given me," Cocksedge, a scrum-half, said.

"It's not over for me yet. I have a massive job ahead of me.

"I will do all I can to earn my spot in the Black Ferns and fulfil my dream of playing in a Rugby World Cup on my home turf."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson called Cocksedge "a legend" and "genuine leader in the women's game".

