England centre Ollie Lawrence is among the Worcester players to speak on social media about the situation at the Premiership club

Worcester Warriors players, coaches and staff have flooded social media with video messages as the financial crisis continues to grip the club.

Despite promises from the club owners, the players are still waiting to be paid with the new Premiership season a week away.

Club captain Ted Hill, England centre Ollie Lawrence and highly-rated rookie fly-half Fin Smith are among those who have spoken out on Friday.

"I really hope the right decisions are made from the people above to allow this club to have a future," said Lawrence.

Smith added: "We're just really frustrated now. We haven't been paid, we don't feel like we're getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers."

Another player, young scrum-half Ollie Wynn, has revealed how he has been made homeless by the situation and is staying with another member of the squad.

"It shows how tight we are as a unit and hopefully we can come through this together," he said.

On Thursday, director of rugby Steve Diamond told the BBC he was confident the club can take their place in the league this season and that the current owners could finance the club in the short-term.

However, as it stands, the Warriors will struggle to fulfil next Saturday's season opener at London Irish.

The club have yet to purchase kit for the new season, with Hill attending the Premiership launch in last season's shirt.

It is understood the club have sought dispensation from Premiership Rugby to play without names on the back of their shirts, so the kit can be re-used.

Sources close to the situation say the delay in paying wages is due to a bank hold-up after the club's accounts were frozen by HMRC.