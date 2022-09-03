New Zealand 53-3 Argentina: All Blacks get revenge in Rugby Championship
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|New Zealand v Argentina, Rugby Championship
|New Zealand: (24) 53
|Tries: De Groot, Clarke, Ioane, J Barrett, Savea, Retallick, B Barrett Cons: Mo'unga (4), J Barrett (2) Pens: Mo'unga 2
|Argentina: (3) 3
|Pen: Boffelli
New Zealand scored seven unanswered tries to emphatically beat Argentina 53-3 in their Rugby Championship Test in Hamilton on Saturday.
The All Blacks' win was revenge for last week's shock defeat to the Pumas and means they avoided a fourth consecutive loss on home soil.
It was New Zealand's most dominant performance of the season.
And it means they move to the top of the table, a point ahead of Australia, who play South Africa later.
After suffering their first ever home defeat by Argentina in Christchurch a week ago, the All Blacks chose the same starting 15.
They produced a dominant performance that brought a bonus-point win at Waikato Stadium.
Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane crossed early as the home side stormed to a 24-3 half-time lead before Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett added tries after the break.
Fly-half Richie Mo'unga added 14 points with his boot.
All Blacks captain Sam Cane, under huge pressure after struggling in recent tests, came off to a warm ovation from the rain-soaked crowd after helping set up Jordie Barrett's 61st-minute try.
"This week, we were in the game right from the start and were able to turn that into points so it was a pretty enjoyable night," said Cane.
"I thought our defence was outstanding. We were able to force them into a heck of a lot of errors but on top of that our discipline was really good so we were able to capitalise on that and counter-attack."