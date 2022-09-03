Close menu

New Zealand 53-3 Argentina: All Blacks get revenge in Rugby Championship

Jordie Barrett scores for New Zealand
Tries in quick succession from Jordie Barrett and Ardie Savea helped ensure there would be no Argentina comeback
New Zealand v Argentina, Rugby Championship
New Zealand: (24) 53
Tries: De Groot, Clarke, Ioane, J Barrett, Savea, Retallick, B Barrett Cons: Mo'unga (4), J Barrett (2) Pens: Mo'unga 2
Argentina: (3) 3
Pen: Boffelli

New Zealand scored seven unanswered tries to emphatically beat Argentina 53-3 in their Rugby Championship Test in Hamilton on Saturday.

The All Blacks' win was revenge for last week's shock defeat to the Pumas and means they avoided a fourth consecutive loss on home soil.

It was New Zealand's most dominant performance of the season.

And it means they move to the top of the table, a point ahead of Australia, who play South Africa later.

After suffering their first ever home defeat by Argentina in Christchurch a week ago, the All Blacks chose the same starting 15.

They produced a dominant performance that brought a bonus-point win at Waikato Stadium.

Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane crossed early as the home side stormed to a 24-3 half-time lead before Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett added tries after the break.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga added 14 points with his boot.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, under huge pressure after struggling in recent tests, came off to a warm ovation from the rain-soaked crowd after helping set up Jordie Barrett's 61st-minute try.

"This week, we were in the game right from the start and were able to turn that into points so it was a pretty enjoyable night," said Cane.

"I thought our defence was outstanding. We were able to force them into a heck of a lot of errors but on top of that our discipline was really good so we were able to capitalise on that and counter-attack."

