Welsh club rugby results

2-4 September, 2022

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 2-4 September, 2022

Indigo Premiership Group

Aberavon 45 - 14 Bridgend

Carmarthen Quins 3 - 19 Llandovery

Llanelli 46 - 26 Swansea

Merthyr 22 - 15 RGC

Newport 22 - 25 Ebbw Vale

Pontypridd Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Beddau P - P Tata Steel

Bedwas 37 - 26 Glamorgan Wanderers

Cardiff Met 49 - 10 Trebanos

Maesteg Quins 3 - 50 Pontypool

Narberth 16 - 3 Ystrad Rhondda

Neath 24 - 16 Bargoed

Ystalyfera 17 - 29 Cross Keys

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 24 - 12 Pontypool United

Brynmawr 38 - 14 Penallta

Dowlais 13 - 29 Newbridge

Monmouth 17 - 15 Senghenydd

Nelson 0 - 13 Blaenavon

Risca 17 - 49 Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 5 - 0 Rhiwbina

Dinas Powys 7 - 8 Barry

Porth Harlequins 32 - 17 St Josephs

Rhydyfelin 10 - 5 Treorchy

Rumney 5 - 12 St Peters

Ynysybwl 9 - 48 Mountain Ash

Division 1 North

Dolgellau 15 - 22 Bala

Bethesda 3 - 13 Ruthin

Llandudno 41 - 5 Dinbych

Llangefni 9 - 31 Caernarfon

Nant Conwy 20 - 19 Pwllheli

Division 1 West Central

Brynamman 6 - 14 Ammanford

Dunvant 45 - 14 Bridgend Athletic

Glynneath 40 - 19 Kenfig Hill

Skewen 5 - 14 Bonymaen

Tondu P - P Nantyffyllon

Waunarlwydd 12 - 13 Birchgrove

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 19 - 13 Penclawdd

Felinfoel 52 - 3 Whitland

Gorseinon 24 - 16 Llanelli Wanderers

Gowerton 22 - 10 Yr Hendy

Newcastle Emlyn 15 - 18 Crymych

Pembroke 11 - 66 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 18 - 15 Talywain

Croesyceiliog 8 - 20 Cwmbran

Newport HSOB 20 - 0 Caerleon

Oakdale 0 - 60 Caldicot

Pill Harriers 13 - 24 Ynysddu

Division 2 East Central

Abercynon 28 - 25 Abercwmboi

Aberdare 43 - 19 Llanishen

Cilfynydd 38 - 22 Llantrisant

Llantwit Fardre 10 - 27 Caerphilly

Taffs Well 0 - 10 Cowbridge

Treharris 40 - 0 Gilfach Goch

Division 2 North

Abergele 14 - 14 Rhyl & District

Match abandoned 30 mins - ref injured.

Mold 32 - 21 Colwyn Bay

Newtown 13 - 23 Bangor

Welshpool P - P Shotton Steel

Wrexham 47 - 12 Nant Conwy II

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 3 - 11 Morriston

Builth Wells 36 - 0 Aberavon Quins

Pyle P - P Maesteg Celtic

Resolven 23 - 23 Porthcawl

Ystradgynlais 19 - 10 Pencoed

Division 2 West

Burry Port P - P Carmarthen Athletic

Nantgaredig 39 - 39 Loughor

Pontarddulais 25 - 8 Fishguard

Pontyberem 11 - 24 Kidwelly

Tenby United 25 - 24 Mumbles

Tycroes 13 - 3 Milford Haven

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G 48 - 13 Usk

Abertysswg 37 - 3 Machen

Blaina 47 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides

Llanhilleth 12 - 34 Abercarn

RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 14 Garndiffaith

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 23 - 21 Canton

Fairwater 17 - 12 Pontyclun

Llanharan 20 - 15 Penarth

Old Illtydians 6 - 20 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Pentyrch 28 - 5 Tylorstown

St Albans 57 - 14 Penygraig

Division 3 North East

Bala II 21 - 8 Wrexham II

Bro Gwernant 10 - 13 Ruthin II

COBRA II P - P Machynlleth

Llanidloes P - P Flint

Mold II 38 - 3 Dinbych II

Division 3 North West

Holyhead 14 - 27 Bro Ffestiniog

Llandudno II P - P Bethesda II

Llangefni II 36 - 14 Pwllheli II

Menai Bridge 21 - 0 Porthmadog

Rhyl & District II 7 - 50 Caernarfon II

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 18 Abercrave

Bryncoch 10 - 0 Cwmafan

Cwmgors 3 - 47 Swansea Uplands

Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr

Taibach 30 - 32 Baglan

Vardre 22 - 29 Nantymoel

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 12 - 15 St Clears

Lampeter Town P - P Llangwm

Neyland 30 - 12 Llanybydder

Pembroke Dock Quins 27 - 20 Cardigan

St Davids 0 - 28 Laugharne

Tregaron 17 - 66 Aberaeron

Division 3 West B

New Dock Stars 10 - 11 Llandeilo - Match abandoned 30 mins - injury

Amman United 13 - 13 Penygroes

Betws 14 - 18 Trimsaran

Cefneithin 28 - 26 Bynea

Furnace United P - P Llangadog

Llandybie 12 - 22 Tumble

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 22 - 8 New Panteg

Fleur De Lys 29 - 15 St Julians HSOB

Hafodyrynys 21 - 32 Nantyglo

New Tredegar 7 - 47 Whitehead

Newport Saracens 3 - 22 Chepstow

Trinant 12 - 14 Blackwood Stars

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 27 - 13 Treherbert

Cefn Coed 16 - 23 Llantwit Major

Old Penarthians 21 - 13 Gwernyfed

Wattstown 0 - 35 Llandaff

Ynysowen 21 - 10 Llandaff North

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 19 - 10 Alltwen

Crynant 25 - 16 Penlan

Glyncorrwg 12 - 21 Glais

Maesteg 28 - 8 Pontrhydyfen

Neath Athletic 30 - 8 Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Crumlin 19 - 13 Crickhowell

Pontllanfraith 10 - 17 Bettws

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Saracens 17 - 31 Ferndale

Ogmore Vale 19 - 17 Pontycymmer

Sully Sports 5 - 0 Hirwaun - Match abandoned at half time

Whitchurch P - P Brackla

Division 5 West Central

Fall Bay 28 - 0 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 0 - 55 Pontardawe

Penybanc 28 - 13 Cwmtwrch

Rhigos 32 - 12 Banwen

Seven Sisters P - P Pontyates

Tonna 38 - 24 South Gower

Division 6 East

Abersychan 22 - 18 Girling

Cwmcarn United 20 - 22 Hartridge

Tredegar P - P Old Tyleryan

Trefil P - P Forgeside

West Mon 17 - 12 Magor

