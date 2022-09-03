Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 2-4 September, 2022
Indigo Premiership Group
Aberavon 45 - 14 Bridgend
Carmarthen Quins 3 - 19 Llandovery
Llanelli 46 - 26 Swansea
Merthyr 22 - 15 RGC
Newport 22 - 25 Ebbw Vale
Pontypridd Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Beddau P - P Tata Steel
Bedwas 37 - 26 Glamorgan Wanderers
Cardiff Met 49 - 10 Trebanos
Maesteg Quins 3 - 50 Pontypool
Narberth 16 - 3 Ystrad Rhondda
Neath 24 - 16 Bargoed
Ystalyfera 17 - 29 Cross Keys
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 24 - 12 Pontypool United
Brynmawr 38 - 14 Penallta
Dowlais 13 - 29 Newbridge
Monmouth 17 - 15 Senghenydd
Nelson 0 - 13 Blaenavon
Risca 17 - 49 Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 5 - 0 Rhiwbina
Dinas Powys 7 - 8 Barry
Porth Harlequins 32 - 17 St Josephs
Rhydyfelin 10 - 5 Treorchy
Rumney 5 - 12 St Peters
Ynysybwl 9 - 48 Mountain Ash
Division 1 North
Dolgellau 15 - 22 Bala
Bethesda 3 - 13 Ruthin
Llandudno 41 - 5 Dinbych
Llangefni 9 - 31 Caernarfon
Nant Conwy 20 - 19 Pwllheli
Division 1 West Central
Brynamman 6 - 14 Ammanford
Dunvant 45 - 14 Bridgend Athletic
Glynneath 40 - 19 Kenfig Hill
Skewen 5 - 14 Bonymaen
Tondu P - P Nantyffyllon
Waunarlwydd 12 - 13 Birchgrove
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 19 - 13 Penclawdd
Felinfoel 52 - 3 Whitland
Gorseinon 24 - 16 Llanelli Wanderers
Gowerton 22 - 10 Yr Hendy
Newcastle Emlyn 15 - 18 Crymych
Pembroke 11 - 66 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 18 - 15 Talywain
Croesyceiliog 8 - 20 Cwmbran
Newport HSOB 20 - 0 Caerleon
Oakdale 0 - 60 Caldicot
Pill Harriers 13 - 24 Ynysddu
Division 2 East Central
Abercynon 28 - 25 Abercwmboi
Aberdare 43 - 19 Llanishen
Cilfynydd 38 - 22 Llantrisant
Llantwit Fardre 10 - 27 Caerphilly
Taffs Well 0 - 10 Cowbridge
Treharris 40 - 0 Gilfach Goch
Division 2 North
Abergele 14 - 14 Rhyl & District
Match abandoned 30 mins - ref injured.
Mold 32 - 21 Colwyn Bay
Newtown 13 - 23 Bangor
Welshpool P - P Shotton Steel
Wrexham 47 - 12 Nant Conwy II
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 3 - 11 Morriston
Builth Wells 36 - 0 Aberavon Quins
Pyle P - P Maesteg Celtic
Resolven 23 - 23 Porthcawl
Ystradgynlais 19 - 10 Pencoed
Division 2 West
Burry Port P - P Carmarthen Athletic
Nantgaredig 39 - 39 Loughor
Pontarddulais 25 - 8 Fishguard
Pontyberem 11 - 24 Kidwelly
Tenby United 25 - 24 Mumbles
Tycroes 13 - 3 Milford Haven
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G 48 - 13 Usk
Abertysswg 37 - 3 Machen
Blaina 47 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides
Llanhilleth 12 - 34 Abercarn
RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 14 Garndiffaith
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 23 - 21 Canton
Fairwater 17 - 12 Pontyclun
Llanharan 20 - 15 Penarth
Old Illtydians 6 - 20 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Pentyrch 28 - 5 Tylorstown
St Albans 57 - 14 Penygraig
Division 3 North East
Bala II 21 - 8 Wrexham II
Bro Gwernant 10 - 13 Ruthin II
COBRA II P - P Machynlleth
Llanidloes P - P Flint
Mold II 38 - 3 Dinbych II
Division 3 North West
Holyhead 14 - 27 Bro Ffestiniog
Llandudno II P - P Bethesda II
Llangefni II 36 - 14 Pwllheli II
Menai Bridge 21 - 0 Porthmadog
Rhyl & District II 7 - 50 Caernarfon II
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 18 Abercrave
Bryncoch 10 - 0 Cwmafan
Cwmgors 3 - 47 Swansea Uplands
Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr
Taibach 30 - 32 Baglan
Vardre 22 - 29 Nantymoel
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 12 - 15 St Clears
Lampeter Town P - P Llangwm
Neyland 30 - 12 Llanybydder
Pembroke Dock Quins 27 - 20 Cardigan
St Davids 0 - 28 Laugharne
Tregaron 17 - 66 Aberaeron
Division 3 West B
New Dock Stars 10 - 11 Llandeilo - Match abandoned 30 mins - injury
Amman United 13 - 13 Penygroes
Betws 14 - 18 Trimsaran
Cefneithin 28 - 26 Bynea
Furnace United P - P Llangadog
Llandybie 12 - 22 Tumble
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 22 - 8 New Panteg
Fleur De Lys 29 - 15 St Julians HSOB
Hafodyrynys 21 - 32 Nantyglo
New Tredegar 7 - 47 Whitehead
Newport Saracens 3 - 22 Chepstow
Trinant 12 - 14 Blackwood Stars
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 27 - 13 Treherbert
Cefn Coed 16 - 23 Llantwit Major
Old Penarthians 21 - 13 Gwernyfed
Wattstown 0 - 35 Llandaff
Ynysowen 21 - 10 Llandaff North
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 19 - 10 Alltwen
Crynant 25 - 16 Penlan
Glyncorrwg 12 - 21 Glais
Maesteg 28 - 8 Pontrhydyfen
Neath Athletic 30 - 8 Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Crumlin 19 - 13 Crickhowell
Pontllanfraith 10 - 17 Bettws
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Saracens 17 - 31 Ferndale
Ogmore Vale 19 - 17 Pontycymmer
Sully Sports 5 - 0 Hirwaun - Match abandoned at half time
Whitchurch P - P Brackla
Division 5 West Central
Fall Bay 28 - 0 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 0 - 55 Pontardawe
Penybanc 28 - 13 Cwmtwrch
Rhigos 32 - 12 Banwen
Seven Sisters P - P Pontyates
Tonna 38 - 24 South Gower
Division 6 East
Abersychan 22 - 18 Girling
Cwmcarn United 20 - 22 Hartridge
Tredegar P - P Old Tyleryan
Trefil P - P Forgeside
West Mon 17 - 12 Magor