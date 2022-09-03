Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Claudia MacDonald scored two tries on her England return

England back Claudia MacDonald is relishing a "clean slate" after a stellar international return 10 months on from what she thought was a career-ending injury.

MacDonald was player of the match as England won a record 24th Test in a row against the United States.

The 26-year-old was told in November 2021 that a serious neck injury had "probably ended her career".

She said the return was "more emotional" than expected.

"I wasn't necessarily planning for it so to be in the position to get a game under my belt was amazing and everything I could have wished for," she added.

"The last 24 hours have been really emotional, feeling excited and relieved. I'm so grateful to be back in this place and I couldn't have loved being out on the pitch any more.

"[It's a] clean slate and we just go from here and see what happens."

She's back, but where will she play?

MacDonald found out she would be able to play again in May and says doctors have told her there is now no additional risk for her compared to any other player.

Newly signed with Exeter Chiefs, she played on the wing for England at Sandy Park but can also play at scrum-half.

After shining in an energetic performance against the United States, MacDonald further adds to the difficult decisions head coach Simon Middleton must make in the back three and at scrum-half.

Jess Breach scored two tries on the right wing, while Abby Dow is set to return from injury in time for England's World Cup opener on 8 October and Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson and Sarah McKenna are three more strong options.

Middleton, who will announce his 32-player World Cup squad on 20 September, says he "primarily" sees MacDonald as a scrum-half, where she faces competition in Leanne Infante, Natasha Hunt and Lucy Packer.

"You think where Claud was six months ago and where she was today - you're just so grateful," Middleton added.

"She's a great athlete and she's really translated that into training, as have a number of players, then she backed that up in the game."

Asked about selection as a whole, Middleton continued: "We learned some really valuable lessons today and we'll definitely make some decisions off the back of today."