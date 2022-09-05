Sixways first hosted Premiership rugby for Worcester Warriors in 2004

Four Worcestershire MPs have requested government intervention to place troubled Premiership club Worcester Warriors in administration.

Robin Walker, in whose constituency Sixways is sited, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean and Mark Garnier have called on action from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Warriors owners say delayed payments to staff for their August wages are done.

The Premiership have also agreed that Warriors can start the new season.

But the club still face a winding-up petition from HMRC, who are owed over £6m, plus a long list of other creditors - and they were kept going during the Covid pandemic by a £14m sports survival package loan.

There has been talk of potential new owners but one consortium, involving former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole is dependant on the club being put into administration, which would involve an immediate automatic 35-point deduction.

The statement from local MPs does not include former cabinet member Sajid Javid, the MP for neighbouring Bromsgrove, or Mid Worcestershire's Nigel Huddleston, the DCMS minister, who is precluded from being allowed a say on the Warriors crisis, in case it might be perceived to be in conflict with his ministerial responsibilities.

The latest statement from the four MPs follows a statement last week in which they called for the club to "focus on protecting its elite rugby status" and made clear that development at and around Sixways will "only be supported if it supports sporting and community objectives".

They now say that the DCMS must "trigger an administration as swiftly as possible".

Robin Walker MP has represented Worcester, in which the Sixways stadium is situated, since 2010

Worcester MP Robin Walker said: "Enough is enough. I wanted to give every opportunity for a solution to be found which would avoid the club going into administration, but it is now clear that this is not in sight."

Harriett Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire said: "With great regret, the appalling mismanagement of the club under the current owners means that I do have to support this difficult decision to place the club into administration. This now appears to be the only way forward.

Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch, said: "The future of the Warriors is vital across the whole county, including my constituency, I know the huge affection and regard in which it is held. Securing its future is vital for all of us."

Mark Garnier MP for Wyre Forest, said: "Cecil Duckworth's immense legacy the Warriors needs to be protected. I am joining my fellow Worcestershire MPs in calling for action to protect this wonderful asset for our county as swiftly as possible."

Warriors are expected to kick off the new Premiership season - their 17th in the top flight of English rugby - with a trip to London Irish on Saturday.

But it is not clear who director of rugby Steve Diamond will have to pick from as several Warriors players asked to be released from their contracts last week, over the late payment of their wages.