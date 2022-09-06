Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Spencer joined Bath after winning four Premiership titles and three Champions Cups with Saracens

Scrum-half Ben Spencer has been named Bath captain for the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old has played more than 50 games since moving to the Somerset club from Saracens in 2020.

Spencer, who has won two caps for England, succeeds team-mate Charlie Ewels in the role.

"Ben is a fantastic player, but most importantly a fantastic man," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan, who took over at The Rec this summer, told the club website.

"He is a highly respected individual in our squad and cares deeply about his team-mates, the support staff and Bath Rugby.

"On the field he is a competitor, leads by example and is a quality communicator, not only through word but via his actions too.

"Ben is consistent in his approach week-by-week and continues to push everyone to be the best version of themselves."

Spencer added: "I'm hugely proud and honoured to be captain of the club.

"Ever since I joined the club it's been an aim of mine to be in the leadership group.

"There are a lot of strong leaders within this group and hopefully we can work together this year and get the boys firing."