Richie Pugh helped Wales win the World Cup Sevens in 2009

Coach Richie Pugh hopes Wales Sevens can leave the big stage with a flourish at the World Cup tournament in South Africa at the weekend.

Wales will join England and Scotland as Great Britain for the World Series from 2023 and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pugh says that will make the World Cup "emotional" for his players.

"It's going to be the last time we see Wales on the biggest stage for at least three or four years and we want to do ourselves proud," added Pugh.

"We've got a history in this game where we are only one of four teams that have won the men's sevens World Cup and it is special to have the Melrose Cup on our sleeves.

"So we want to do our history proud and we want to go out and represent our country to the top of our ability, and we're excited to do that for what could be the last time in a while."

Wales face new opponents Korea on Friday, 9 September in Cape Town as they bid to qualify for the main tournament that starts on the following day and concludes on Sunday, 11 September.

Pugh has sought the advice of Hong Kong's Sevens coach Paul John, the former Wales and Pontypridd scrum-half.

"It is a completely different format compared to the HSBC World Rugby Seven series," said Pugh.

"With 24 teams, in a sense it is a knockout format - the top eight teams are automatically in the second round already whereas the bottom 16 have a play-off to get into the second round.

"We've drawn Korea - they are a team that have been performing well on the Asian Games. They sent a younger squad to the qualifier last month, so we didn't learn much from them there.

"Fortunately we have got people like Paul John with Hong Kong, giving us the lowdown on them.

"We don't know much about them but the footage we have got shows they pose a lot of threats across the park, so we have to focus on them first before even thinking about Fiji."

Experienced Luke Treharne will lead Wales' 12-man squad with Hartpury-Gloucester's Iwan Pyrs Jones and Owen Jenkins among the attacking threats.

Wales will also go into the tournament buoyed by a rare win over South Africa at the World Series finale in Los Angeles earlier this month, only their third at that level.

Pugh, a World Cup Sevens winner with Wales in 2009, saw his side triumph 10-5 and also beat Scotland in California.

"I was chuffed for them - they managed to string a real solid performance together in what was a real professional performance [against South Africa]," said Pugh.

"To do a job against them and then against Scotland in what was a real tight battle, where there was a lot at stake in terms of British pride, was great to see."

Wales Sevens Rugby World Cup squad:

Luke Treharne (Wales 7s), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Morgan Sieniawski (Wales 7s), Chris Smith (Bishop's Stortford), Tom Brown (Wales 7s), Owen Jenkins, Callum Carson (Aberavon), Iwan Pyrs Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Morgan Williams (Wales 7s), Cole Swannack (Newport), Kane Teear-Bourge (Royal Navy).an Rosser (Dragons).