Ireland's frontline players are not expected to feature in the upcoming tour

A number of established Ireland internationals say the benefits of the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour far outweigh any short-term selection problems it poses for the provinces.

The 35 players selected for the three-match tour of South Africa will miss at least two rounds of United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures.

The IRFU has said the playing panel will be made up of players who have impressed for the Ireland Under-20s in recent seasons.

Critics have suggested that the tour puts the performance of the four Irish provinces in the URC at risk.

"If guys get selected for whatever tour, (we have) to be fully supportive of that and ensure that's the next step on their journey," said Ulster skipper Iain Henderson.

"They're getting to pull on a green jersey for those weeks, that's an incredible thing for them to do. I think whoever does go out on the Emerging tour, they will have a good time, it will be geared towards prepping for the World Cup.

"I think to be a part of that, to have the opportunity for someone to put their hand up and potentially get in to a World Cup squad, that's huge.

"If [Ulster scrum-half] Nathan Doak goes on it and ends up going to the World Cup, why would you ever look back and say 'he shouldn't have went on that tour'?

"It's opportunities for people. That's something massive that in the short term might be frustrating, but in the long term could be huge for some people's careers."

Could Emerging Ireland tour hit Ulster URC hopes?

With Ireland head coach Andy Farrell staying at home, the tour will be led by defence coach Simon Easterby with Paul O'Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty joining him in South Africa.

The squad will take on Currie Cup sides the Griquas, the Pumas and the Cheetahs in Bloemfontain, with frontline Ireland internationals set to remain with their provinces before three November internationals.

"I've no idea who's going on it, I haven't heard one name. 'Emerging' suggests it's going to be a younger team, but they could also bring guys who I'd imagine are going to be people they want to look at closer," said Munster wing Andrew Conway.

"That's the idea of it: get them out there, see what they're like in the environment that the lads run, see what they're like in the patterns and the shape that the national team want them exposed to.

"There's going to be a few gems in there that excel and they'll go 'lovely, we'll have a look at this guy for the rest of the year', he could be someone we bring in to a World Cup squad'."

The 2022-23 URC season begins on Friday 16 September, with Munster taking on Cardiff before the other three provinces open their campaigns a day later as Leinster face Zebre and Ulster host Connacht in an opening weekend interpro.