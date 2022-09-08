Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Lewis helped Worcester win the Premiership Rugby Cup last season

Former Worcester Warriors flanker Sam Lewis has joined Premiership rivals Bristol Bears.

The 31-year-old has been on trial at Ashton Gate during the summer and featured in two pre-season friendlies.

The Welshman made 121 appearances for Worcester in a seven-year spell after moving to Sixways from Ospreys in 2015.

"He was someone who was always a threat when we played Worcester so it's great to have him on our side," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"Sam will bring a lot of value to our team on and off the field and will add to the fierce competition for back-row places."

Bristol have not disclosed the length of Lewis' contract at the club.