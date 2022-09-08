Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi was limited to eight games for Sale last season by injuries

England centre Manu Tuilagi will start for Sale Sharks in their Premiership season opener against Northampton on Friday, his first competitive run-out since knee surgery earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old missed England's summer tour of Australia to undergo the operation and complete recovery.

Tuilagi hopes to be in contention for the 2023 World Cup after injury setbacks last season.

"I just want to be out there," Tuilagi told the BBC Rugby Union podcast.

"It's been a tough pre-season. I didn't do much of it. I was coming back from my knee. It's been tough but I'm back into it now and looking forward to it.

"For me there's training and there's the game. I can't wait."

Tuilagi was limited by hamstring and knee injuries to just eight appearances for Sale last season, although England boss Eddie Jones was still keen to select him for the Australia tour before it was decided he needed surgery.

He has only played six Tests for the national team since the World Cup final defeat by South Africa in 2019.