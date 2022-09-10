Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Patrick Schickerling's late try ended an enthralling contest at Sandy Park

Gallagher Premiership Exeter Chiefs (17) 24 Tries: Penalty, Kata, Schickerling Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pen: J Simmonds Leicester Tigers (6) 20 Tries: Liebenberg, Clare Cons: Gopperth 2 Pens: Burns 2

Patrick Schickerling's last-second try saw Exeter come back to beat Premiership champions Leicester.

Exeter were awarded a penalty try midway through the first half before Solomone Kata's try on his debut saw the hosts lead 17-6 at half-time.

Hanro Liebenberg got Tigers' first try eight minutes after the break before Charlie Clare put them ahead.

Schickerling, who had had a try disallowed, forced his way over after Leicester gave away a late penalty.

Joe Simmonds' early penalty for Exeter was cancelled out by Freddie Burns' 12th-minute three-pointer.

However, the Leicester fly-half was sent to the sin-bin as Exeter got the first try when he deliberately batted Harvey Skinner's 20th-minute kick behind with the Chiefs fly-half bearing down on the ball.

Exeter defended well and, following a second Burns penalty, Kata went in from 10 metres shortly before half-time after Olly Woodburn's kick set up good field position.

A minute's silence was observed before kick off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Dan Cole charged down Simmonds' kick to allow Liebenberg to go over as Leicester improved after the break. Clare then touched down after a catch-and-drive from a close-range lineout after an hour.

Exeter upped the pressure, with Schickerling having a try disallowed for a knock-on soon after, while Richard Capstick, Ruben van Heerden and Dave Ewers were all held up over the line by Leicester's defence.

The hosts had Alec Hepburn yellow-carded for a high tackle with 14 minutes left, but despite keeping up the pressure, it seemed as though they would not get past the champions' rearguard.

But Liebenberg was caught offside in the 79th minute, and after kicking to touch and winning the lineout, Schicklerling was forced over from close range after four phases to secure an Exeter win.

Exeter Chiefs: J Simmonds; Nowell, Whitten, Kata, Woodburn; Skinner, Townsend; Hepburn, Yeandle, Street, Dunne, Gray, Kirsten, Tshiunza, Capstick.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Schickerling, Van Heerden, Ewers, J Maunder, O'Loughlin, Cordero.

Leicester Tigers: Ashton; Potter, Scott, Gopperth, Saumaki; Burns, Youngs; Cronin, Clare, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Van Wyk, Hurd, Henderson, Cracknell, Wigglesworth, Cokanasiga, Murimurivalu.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.