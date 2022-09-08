Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Malone women finished 10th in last season's All-Ireland League

Malone have pulled out of this season's Women's All-Ireland League two days before their scheduled opener against champions Railway Union.

The club's vice-chairman Michael Kearney said that the decision had been taken "with the utmost reluctance".

"We had made a particular effort to bolster the set up for our women and girls over the summer," he added.

Mr Kearney added that a "new committee, new coaches and improved sponsorship arrangements" were in place.

"We are confident that the club will see the results of this work over time," continued the Malone vice-chairman.

"The structures are in place and there is a strong commitment from our executive to see us return to All-Ireland Competition as soon as we can. We'll keep pressing ahead."

An IRFU statement said the club would "have the ongoing support of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, who will continue to work with the club to ensure the needs of their players are met throughout the season".

IRFU Women's Development Manager Amanda Greensmith added: "We engaged with all participating AIL Women's Division clubs throughout the 2021/22 season and we could see real potential in Malone's setup for women and girls, particularly in their age-grade structures.

"There are almost 100 females registered in the club and we saw a number of players come through to feature for Ulster in this season's U18 Girls Interprovincial Series.

"The announcement is disappointing to all stakeholders, but we accept the eleventh-hour nature of the decision was due to efforts being made to take their place in the AIL as expected."

Malone's women first entered the All-Ireland League in 2019.

They were then among the 10 teams to be included in the expanded format for the 2020/21 season having submitted a development plan detailing operating standards across governance, finance, player development and player welfare.

They finished 10th in the 2021/22 Women's Division but capped off their season with a 53-0 win over Cavan in the final of the All-Ireland Shield.

Malone men's team competes in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League.