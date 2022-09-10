Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds winger Ben Woollett also scored two tries against Premiership side London Irish in pre-season

Jersey Reds opened their Championship campaign with a bonus-point as they won 36-21 at Ampthill.

Australian winger Ben Woollett scored two first-half tries on his debut as Alun Lawrence and a penalty try saw the islanders lead 26-7 at half time.

Reketi Mas'asi White's got a try back for Ampthill, but another summer signing Tomi Lewis got a fifth score for Jersey to make the game safe.

Ampthill got a third try from close range with 10 minutes to go.