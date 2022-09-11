Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's men finished third at the Rugby Sevens World Cup after beating Australia 19-14 in the bronze medal match in Cape Town.

Harry McNulty scored a late and decisive try as Ireland beat an Australia side who recently won the World Sevens Series.

James Topping's team beat England, hosts South Africa and the Wallabies on their way to a maiden bronze medal.

Ireland beat England 26-10 to finish seventh in the women's tournament.

In the men's tournament, Ireland battled past England and South Africa to reach the semi-finals, only to fall to a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

However, Ireland battled back in their bronze medal match despite Australia twice taking the lead. Sean Cribbin and Terry Kennedy brought the underdogs back into the game before McNulty's superb score in the 13th minute.

Their success comes after a maiden appearance at the Olympics in 2021, European Trophy success in July and a fifth-place finish in the World Series.

Ireland also finished third in the World Cup Sevens in 1993 however there was not a bronze medal match for the inaugural tournament.