United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby against Munster rescheduled
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Cardiff Rugby and Munster's United Rugby Championship fixture has been pushed back a day to Saturday.
The fixture, due to take place on Friday, coincided with the visit of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the Welsh capital.
A URC statement said hosting the match at the original time presented "significant logistical challenges".
The fixture will kick off at 15:05 BST and remains live on BBC Two Wales.