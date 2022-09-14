Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England v Wales England: (33) 73 Tries: Rowland 3, Scarratt 2, Packer, Penalty, Kildunne, Cokayne, Botterman, Aldcroft; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland Wales: (7) 3 Try: Crabb; Con: Snowsill

England became the first team in history to win 25 Tests in a row as they finished their World Cup preparations with an 11-try win against Wales at Bristol's Ashton Gate.

The Red Roses scored six tries to Wales' one in the first half.

Their dominance only grew after the break as centre Helena Rowland completed a hat-trick.

It was the last chance for both coaches to look at their sides before they name their 32-player World Cup squads.

England's squad will be announced on Tuesday and Wales' on Wednesday, with the tournament starting in New Zealand on 8 October.

Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, both sides wore black armbands during the national anthem and match shirts paid tribute to the monarch.

A minute's silence was observed at Ashton Gate and the big screen showed a tribute while the crowd gave a heartfelt rendition of God Save The King and applauded on the 70th minute of the game.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, McKenna; Harrison, L Packer; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, P Cleall, MacDonald, Reed, Aitchison.

Wales: Terry; Norkett, Williams-Morris, H Jones (capt), Joyce; Snowsill, F Lewis; Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Callender, Harries.

Replacements: K Jones, Thomas, Tuipulotu, Lillicrap, B Lewis, Bevan, George, Webb.

