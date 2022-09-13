Andy Farrell believes Ireland A's game against the All Blacks XV will be of similar benefit to the two contests against the Maori All Blacks in June and July

Players who impress on the Emerging Ireland squad's South African tour will then feature for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV at the RDS on 4 November.

The All Blacks XV is New Zealand rugby's next senior representative team after the All Blacks.

"It's great that we could get this fixture over the line," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Farrell said the game would be another opportunity for "those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland Tour".

"The two fixtures against the Maori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition," added the Ireland coach.

The Emerging Ireland side will play games in South Africa on 30 September, 5 October and 9 October against Currie Cup sides the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs as the Irish management take the opportunity to survey additional playing options with next year's World Cup looming.

There has been some concern that the Emerging Ireland Tour could rob the Irish provinces of players for their early rounds in the United Rugby Championship but Ulster's Iain Henderson and Munster's Andy Conway both gave their backing to the South African trip last week.